An 18-year-old has been pulled over in the Coromandel after complaints of her driving drew the attention of police.

The teenager was driving on her restricted with passengers and returned a breath alcohol limit of 711 micrograms (mcg) per litre.

For people driving under the age of 20 the alcohol limit is zero, drivers 20 years and older are limited to 250mcg per litre.

The vehicle was travelling from Whangamata to Waihi when a member of the public notified police of the bad driving around 7.30am.

Waikato Police posted on their Facebook page about the incident and called for an attitude change from New Zealanders.

"This is not a good start to 2018, and definitely not a Happy New Year.

"This 'ah she'll be right' Kiwi attitude needs to stop. You're a risk to other roads users, your passengers and yourself," the post reads.

The road toll for 2017 soared to its highest level in eight years.

By midnight the annual road toll provisionally stood at 380 deaths after two more people died in crashes yesterday.

It is just four short of the highest toll since 2009 when 384 people died.

"Deaths and injuries on our roads have absolutely devastating impacts on families and communities," Road Policing assistant commissioner Sandra Venables said.

"There were a lot of people who missed spending Christmas and New Year's with their loved ones.

"They are grieving when they should be making memories."

Police want to advise drivers that alcohol stays in your system for a long time, especially after a big night out.

"The last thing we want to be doing on 01/01/18 is advising your loved ones that you won't be around anymore.

"NZ it's time to wake up and take a look at our attitudes to driving when we get behind the wheel," the post said.