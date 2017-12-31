Dozens of firefighters and helicopters have managed to contain a quickly spreading blaze in the Coromandel believed to have been sparked by New Year's Eve fireworks.

More than two dozen firefighters and choppers equipped with monsoon buckets were called to a fire at Fletcher Bay just after midnight. The fire spread across four hectares of vegetation before being contained, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The blaze had been started by fireworks being let off in the area, he said.

A handful of staff remained on scene about 8am, dampening down hotspots to prevent flare-ups.

The blaze came after the behaviour of some New Year's revellers was labelled idiotic by the Fire Service.

There were calls from the fire service yesterday to revellers asking them to leave personal fireworks at home in favour of public displays - with much of the country weathering dry conditions.

But people in parched parts of the South Island were letting off fire crackers overnight.

Their actions saw southern fire crews get called out to a large number of incidents during the night.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Riwai Grace said: "I can't believe people so idiotic in these dry conditions doing that, because they don't know where these fireworks are going to end up and how quickly these fires can actually spread."

Grace is describing the behaviour of those responsible as idiotic.

"Really asking people to use common sense. I know it's New Year's Eve and we like to celebrate things in our country, but how would you feel if you set off fireworks and you burnt your neighbour's house down?"

A fireworks event at drought-stricken Waiheke Island was cancelled yesterday following concern by residents.