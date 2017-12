A 69-year-old Tauranga man died in a head-on collision early this morning.

The accident happened just after 2am on Maungatapu Bridge, which crosses the Tauranga Harbour.

Six other people involved in the collision received minor injuries.

Police say State Highway 29A at the bridge was closed for a time but has since reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

This death brings the holiday road toll to 11.