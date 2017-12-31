A man has died from his injuries in a car crash in Whangarei earlier today.

Police confirmed the death late tonight.

The man was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition following the single-vehicle crash on Keyte St, in Kensington, shortly before 10.30am. He died this afternoon.

Two other people who were in the car received minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The death takes the holiday road toll to 10 following a fatal crash in the Tasman District earlier this evening.