Binge drinking is giving emergency services in Whangamata a busy New Year's Eve as dozens of teens require medical attention.

St John territory manager Lindsay Sattler said about 25 people had come to them for help in the Coromandel town tonight. They were all drug and alcohol related and most affected were under 18.

"We're very busy. It's stretching us."

Sattler said people were concerned their drinks had been spiked because they had become extremely intoxicated after only a few drinks. He said it was impossible to tell if drinks had been spiked without doing a blood test.

"Watch how you drink. Keep up the water and keep your drinks covered," was his advice.

New Zealanders are celebrating the end of 2017 at events around the country.

In Auckland, a mix of local reggae acts, including Sons of Zion, Three Houses Down, Hipstamatics, Sammy J & The Levites and DJ Karn Hall, are playing to fans at a block party at SkyCity in Federal St.

In Rotorua, the free Glo Festival, held at the Village Green, is hosting local entertainment, fireworks displays and headline act Elemeno P.



Those holidaying in the Coromandel are also keen to welcome the new year to some good music.

Buses are piling into Coroglen chocka with excited party goers.

The tavern is expected to reach capacity tonight with 1850 people to watch Katchafire kick things off at 9pm, followed by the Black Seeds who will bring in the countdown.

Further south, revellers are packing in to the Octagon for Dunedin's New Year's Eve concert, despite a rainy and cool day.

The music started at 8pm with local funk and R&B covers band Dubious Groove before Christchurch band The Easy Hearts take the stage at 10pm and play until the New Year's countdown.

The Robbie Burns cannon will be fired at midnight, followed by a fireworks display from the Civic Centre roof and the playing of Auld Lang Syne.

In Christchurch, a fun-filled family friends New Year's Eve party has started at North Hagley Park.

Hundreds of young children are dancing to the sea shanty's of the Natural Magic Pirate Band while families are sprawled on the central city park's grass and enjoying the balmy 27C evening.

Kids will enjoy music, dancing, face-painting, hula-hooping and bouncy castles building up to the special 8.30pm "kids midnight countdown".

The event is alcohol and smoke-free.