New Year's celebrations are revving up all around the country, as people say goodbye to the old and in with the new year.

Crowds of people are already heading into city centres, while others will surely hold off until later in the evening; closer to midnight.

In Auckland, a block party outside SkyCity, on Federal St, is promised to be a hit with those in the city tonight.

There is a mix of local reggae acts due to take the stage; including Sons of Zion, Three Houses Down, Hipstmatics, Sammy J & The Levites and DJ Karn Hall.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• Waiheke fireworks display cancelled

Those holidaying in the Coromandel are also keen to welcome the new year to some good music.

Buses are piling into Coroglen chocka with excited party goers trekking a few songs.

The tavern is expected to reach capacity tonight with 1850 people to watch Katchafire kick things off at 9pm, followed by the Black Seeds who will bring in the countdown.

Further south, thousands of revellers are expected to pack the Octagon for Dunedin's New Year's Eve concert tonight, despite a rainy and cool day.

Music starts at 8pm with local funk and R&B covers band Dubious Groove before Christchurch band The Easy Hearts take the stage at 10pm and play until the New Year's countdown.

The Robbie Burns cannon will be fired at midnight, followed by a fireworks display from the Civic Centre roof and the playing of Auld Lang Syne.

In Christchurch, a fun-filled family friends New Year's Eve party has started at North Hagley Park.

Hundreds of young children are dancing to the sea shanty's of the Natural Magic Pirate Band while families are sprawled on the central city park's grass and enjoying the balmy 27C evening.

Kids will enjoy music, dancing, face-painting, hula-hooping and bouncy castles building up to the special 8.30pm "kids midnight countdown".

The event is alcohol and smoke-free.