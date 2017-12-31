Losing weight, cutting back on spending and signing up to a gym (again) are some of the many resolutions people will be making over the next few days.

And among those welcoming 2018 with some New Year's resolutions are Kiwi celebrities comedian Mike King, actress Teuila Blakely and celebrity chef Annabel Langbein.

King, behind the Key To Life Charitable Trust - raising mental health and suicide prevention awareness - revealed his two key goals for the new year.

"I'm going to try to be less judgmental of others - very difficult in the age of social media, where everyone has an opinion of someone else and is happy to share it.

Advertisement

"And I'm going to be kinder to myself and others.

"If I'd seen someone give these resolutions 10 years ago, I would have mocked them mercilessly, oh the irony.''

Blakely is hoping to focus more on herself and aiming for bigger opportunities, job-wise.

"For me, it's like [2017] has been relentless. I haven't taken a break ... and if anything, I've spent a lot of time on other people.

"This year will be about spending time for myself.''

She was keen to stay positive on all aspects of life and acknowledged that her life would be about "quality versus quantity" this year.

For Langbein, this year heralds a new opportunity to be a better person to the environment and cutting back on material things.

"I'm hoping I can make a whole lot of resolutions about treading a bit more lightly, using less and being less consuming of the planet."

She hoped to grow more vegetables and have a more sustainable way of living.

"I made a good resolution last New Year's Day, which was not to use any plastic bags at the supermarket. I managed to hold to that except for only one day ... one bag in the whole year - I thought that was not a bad achievement.

"I just want to step that up a bit.''

Life coach and Herald columnist Louise Thompson said the tip about achieving those resolutions was keeping them at an achievable level.

The biggest issues was when people set the bar far too high for themselves, she said.

"It's far better to set fewer resolutions with a lower bar so you can hit them consistently and get that positive momentum happening - giving you a strong foundation to build from."