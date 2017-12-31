The family of Elias Buchanan are holding out for a holiday miracle, as Starship Hospital experts hunt for a cure to mysterious seizures that have left the brave 6-year-old in an induced coma.

Kurt and Rebecca Buchanan have spent the past fortnight at the bedside of their little boy, with prayers and support all the while flooding in from across the globe.

The Tauranga family had been looking forward to Christmas when Elias reported having a sore stomach, and then came down with a fever.

"He kind of came right and then went to work with me, and we spent the day doing normal stuff," Kurt Buchanan said.

But his son remained noticeably tired and sleepy, something his parents had first put down to fatigue from the busy holiday season.

They were later told by a doctor that he had glandular fever, and that the tiredness was likely a side effect.

One morning, when siblings Judah, 4, and Esme and Teagan, 2, were all up and about, Elias was still fast asleep.

"I went to wake him and get him out of bed, and he was already having a seizure, so we quickly called the ambulance and he was rushed to Tauranga Hospital."

Tests showed Elias had been struck by a combination of an enterovirus and mycoplasma pneumonia, a common respiratory pathogen.

"We were told that the enterovirus was just a common virus that goes around and most people get it, but his body kind of went into overdrive and his immune system, instead of attacking the virus, started attacking his brain."

That's what had triggered his seizures, yet it was unclear why they were continuing, and doctors decided to send him to Starship Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma.

"They said his case was one they hadn't seen before, so for the first few days they were trialling drugs and different combinations to see what his body would respond to."

Doctors turned to 15 of the best-known seizure medications, but instead of making gains, the drugs affected his pancreas and kidneys.

Since ceasing them, specialists have been using cannabis oil and a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet that has helped improve his organs and bowel movements.

In consultation with experts from the US, the UK and Australia, the doctors have also been using Anakinra, a drug usually used to treat rheumatoid arthritis but which has proven successful in similar cases overseas.

Family of Elias Buchanan are hoping for a good prognosis. Photo / Supplied

An EEG system was being used to monitor Elias, with early results showing the seizures had been decreasing in the frontal and central parts of his brain.

"It's a gradual process and obviously they can't give us too much hope and completely say that it's working, but there definitely has been improvements over the last few days."

But the family had had to accept the possibility that effects may be permanent.

"Our lead neurologist has been honest with us in pointing out that, with the length of time in which he's been having seizures, there's a high chance of brain damage."

An MRI scan scheduled for Wednesday would likely provide some answers.

Meanwhile, Elias' family had made sure a loved one was at his bedside each hour of day and night.

"Obviously he can't speak for himself, so we just wanted to make sure that we were there for him around the clock."

Elias' bed at Starship Hospital has been surrounded by messages of love and hope. Photo / Supplied

Kurt had been posting regular updates on Facebook, which had drawn hundreds of messages of support, from Tauranga's Equippers Church community and from well-wishers as far abroad as Switzerland, the UK, South Africa and Tonga.

"It's been really awesome... we are completely blessed and have all that we need at the moment."

He was also full of praise for Elias' clinical team at Starship.

"Our neurologist was face-timing in while at different events and has even came in to check his reports on her day off. They've all been just incredible."