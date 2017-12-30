Kiwis trying to check their Lotto tickets online are not winning are out of luck due to a technical issue with the MyLotto website.

A spokesperson for Lotto has confirmed that due to a "technical issue" MyLotto players cannot access their tickets online.

"We appreciate this is frustrating for players who want to find out the results from last night's Christmas promotion draw," a Lotto spokesperson told One News.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and we appreciate our players' patience as we resolve the issue.

"Players should be able to check their online tickets later today."

Lotto players have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

"Having issues logging into my account to even check the results can you sort it please annoying the crap out of me," said one woman.

Another wrote: "Can't check as Lotto app down again. Totally unreliable."