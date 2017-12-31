A dream centre court wedding for one Auckland couple was made all the more special with the help of one of the game's top players.

Feleti Sofele, 45, and Janine Thirlwall, 50, were chosen from more than 25 couples across the country for the chance to wed on the court ahead of the ASB Classic - starting tomorrow.

Surrounded by more than 120 friends and family in the ASB Tennis Arena's stands, the pair were joined by former world No 2 Agnieszka Rodwanska, who helped officiate the ceremony.

"It was so much fun," Janine said.

"I thought I'd be really, really nervous but that was a blast."

The pair, who hold a number of national age-group tennis titles between them, met at Mission Bay Tennis Club and got engaged on a tennis court two years later.

They'd been engaged for 12 years.

"It was tailor-made for us," Janine said.

"If we'd married earlier this would've never happened," Feleti added.

The themed wedding was complete with a ring box in the shape of a tennis ball, and tennis racquet flower bouquets.

Feleti grew up in Tonga and manages an after-school tennis club, while Janine spent her childhood on a farm in Cambridge and now works as a sonographer at Auckland Radiology Group.

Feleti Sofele and Janine Thirlwall first met at the Mission Bay Tennis Club. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The couple said they were stunned when they saw Rodwanska was taking part of the ceremony.

"That was actually very challenging and very exciting, I never have done something like this in my life," the 2012 Wimbledon finalist said afterwards.

The Polish star had hoped to surprise the couple with her appearance and added, "I think we were all nervous out there."

Feleti said the couple's friends and family helped with the wedding's short preparation - just three weeks - while New Zealand's top women's player Marina Erakovic also joined Janine for her hen's night.

The die-hard fans said they would be at the tournament to start the New Year.

"We keep dropping hints that if they need us during the week we'll be available," they laughed.

Feleti has volunteered at the last five ASB Classics, helping to manage the locker rooms.

Both he and his wife hoped Rodwanska, who also married in July, would go on to win the title.