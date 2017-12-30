The teenage kayaker missing on a Bay of Plenty river has been found alive this morning.

Police say searchers found the 17-year-old at 6.30am up a bank where he had tied himself to a tree awaiting rescue.

He was last seen by a friend near the Okere Falls on the Kaituna River yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said the kayaker got out of the river yesterday after realising he wouldn't be able to make his way out of Gnarly Gorge in the water.

He climbed up a bank, secured himself to a tree and waited for searchers to come looking for him.

Police are praising him, saying he did all the right things when he found himself in trouble in the water.

Senior Constable Colin Fraser, of police Search and Rescue, said Okere Falls Volunteer Fire Crew and Rotorua Rafting helped with the search and rescue.

He said there would have been about eight people searching on the raft last night and about a dozen involved in the rescue this morning.

The search went through until midnight last night, and started again at 5.30am this morning.

Fraser said the missing kayaker had realised this morning that the river level was down and had crossed to the other side to try and get out, but was not able to.

He said the teenage kayaker was from Motueka.

Fraser said the kayakers had been well prepared for what they were doing, having the right kayaks and wetsuits.

He said the two kayakers never intended to go down the river as far as they did but missed the take out and ended up in Gnarly Gorge.

Both of them tipped out of their kayaks and one of them walked about five hours out to raise the alarm, he said.