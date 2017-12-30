A man has handed himself in after allegedly stealing diamond rings worth more than $100,000 from Auckland jewellery stores.

On February 7 a man was in the Henderson Westfield branch of the Michael Hill chain.

He was handed a white gold solitaire-cut diamond ring worth $60,000.

He then fled the store, taking the ring with him.

Advertisement

On December 13 the same man allegedly asked to look at a $36,000 diamond solitaire ring at a jewellery store on Elliott St in Auckland's CBD.

Again, once handed the ring, he allegedly ran off with it.

Police conducted a number of inquiries following the theft but there was no arrest until December 28 when the alleged thief walked into Auckland Central Police Station and handed himself in.

The 31-year-old has been charged with theft in relation to the two rings, worth almost $100,000 in total.

He is also facing charges relating to another theft from earlier this year.

He appeared in Auckland District Court on December 29 and is due to re-appear on 26 April 2018.