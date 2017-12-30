Two people were injured, one critically, when a quad bike and motorbike crashed on a Far North beach this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Shipwreck Bay in Ahipara at 4.23pm, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.
One person was flown by rescue helicopter to Kaitaia Hospital in a critical condition. Another was taken to the hospital by road with moderate injuries.
It was initially reported that just a quad bike was involved but a police spokeswoman subsequently said the crash also involved a motorbike.
Further information was not immediately available.