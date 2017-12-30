Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has famously DJ'd at music festivals in the past, and it seems she can't quite give up the bug.

She's popped in to Gisborne festival Rhythm and Vines, although it's not known if she'll once again hit the decks.

Festival founder Hamish Pinkham posted about her visit on Instagram, saying he was proud to have the Prime Minister along to their "little New Years Party" (sic).

Commenters immediately questioned if Ardern would DJ a set. Pinkham didn't respond to the questions.

Ardern has previously described herself as an amateur DJ.

She played as a guest DJ at the 2014 Laneway Festival, when she was still a Labour MP. She played tracks by Sid Vicious, Snoop Dogg, and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on stage at Laneways Festival at Silo Park, Auckland, in 2014. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Music even had a hand in bringing Ardern together with her long term partner, Clarke Gayford.

He initially wrote to her about the Government Communications Security Bureau Amendment Bill, and when they met to talk about it over coffee, they ended up bonding over a shared love of Kiwi band Concord Dawn.

It's not known how long the Prime Minister has been at this year's RnV festival, and whether she's had to suffer through the wet and muddy conditions so far.

She's in the clear from now, though, with warm and sunny days expected for Gisborne through into the new year.