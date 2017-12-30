Four people have been injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in the Waitomo District this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3, about 4km south of Mahoenui, at 2.48pm, a police spokeswoman said.

St John said one person was critically injured, another seriously hurt and two people had moderate or minor injuries. A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene and five ambulances attended.

Police reopened one-lane of SH3 to let traffic through on a stop-go system, but traffic in the area remained very heavy.

Advertisement

According to a Herald reporter near the scene, traffic was backed up on SH3 between Mokau and Piopio.