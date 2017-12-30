Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in New Plymouth.

The incident occurred around 12pm on Lemon St after one vehicle struck another, a first responder told the Herald.

The witness said he did not see the accident but heard it happened and was one of the first on the scene.

One occupant became stuck in a vehicle after the car they were travelling in flipped.

"I was the first responder down there and it looks like an older couple have gone through a give way sign and been collected and ended up on their roof."

Following the crash a St John ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services were called to the seen.

A fire spokesperson said they received a phone call from St John to assist in the crash around 12.15pm.

He confirmed that crews worked to extricate the trapped person from the vehicle.

The witness believed the person trapped in the vehicle was an elderly woman who suffered injuries to her shoulder.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald that two people were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.

She said one was taken in a serious condition while the other was in a moderate condition following the crash.