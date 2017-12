A car has collided with a gas pipe in Napier causing businesses to evacuate.

As a result Briscoes and hotels have evacuated as a precaution along Hastings St.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 11.20am and were still on the scene.

"There is still a leak and they're going to have to do some digging.

"We'll be there for some time yet," she said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area contained by Munro St, Sale St, Edwardes St and Marine Parade.