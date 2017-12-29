The widow and baby son of a taxi driver killed in a crash with an alleged drunk driver have travelled to India with the man's body for his funeral.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, died while on the job in the early hours of December 23 after a black Mercedes allegedly driven by 20-year-old Mt Roskill man Farshad Bahadori Esfehani smashed into his taxi on Symonds St in Auckland's CBD.

Syed lived in Avondale with his wife Nishat Abedi and the couple's 5-month-old son Syed Abdul Rehman,​ but was originally from Hyderabad in India.

Friends of Syed had set up a Give A Little page to fundraise to send his body back to India and for his wife and son's airfares so they could attend his funeral.

More than $80,000 has been donated so far.

Mohammed Kazim, a friend of Syed's who worked with him at Discount Taxis, told the Herald Abedi and her son left New Zealand for India on a 9.30pm flight on Thursday.

He was grateful for all the help from the community and generosity from the public.

"We as friends really appreciate the concerned authorities in making the procedure easy of sending Abdul Fahad back to his home."

Abedi told the Herald the day after the crash that she feared she would not be able to honour her late husband's greatest wish - for their son to be educated in New Zealand - after his death.

The couple had planned to apply for residency but Abedi and her son's future here was now uncertain.

Immigration New Zealand has confirmed Abedi has a work visa until February next year and she can apply for a new one before her current visa expires.

Abedi had been completely financially dependant on her husband.

She said she was scared of having to go back to India, and not being able fulfill her husband's final and greatest wish, that their son get a good education.

Where was the justice if they had to leave because a drunk driver had hit her husband, she asked, addressing the question to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"It could have been anybody," she said.

"What about us now? Who is going to look after us?"

There were clear messages about road safety, but "careless" people still got behind the wheel, she said.

"They've completely destroyed somebody's life."

In response, Ardern told the Herald that her "thoughts are with" Abedi.

"I was surrounded by my own family when I read the news of this devastating accident. I cannot comprehend the kind of loss Nishat Abedi is feeling. My thoughts are with her at this difficult time."

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway confirmed an application for consideration had been made for Abedi and her son to the associate Minister Kris Faafoi, but said he could not comment on individual cases.

An Immigration NZ spokesman last week said it would contact Abedi about her visa options.

"She is able to return to New Zealand while her visa is valid and can apply for a new visa before her current visa expires."

Esfehani appeared in the Auckland District Court on Boxing Day charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death, driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury, and failure to stop and ascertain injury in relation to the crash.

He was granted bail until his next court appearance in February.

Court documents show that Esfehani blew a breath alcohol reading of 908mcg of alcohol per litre of breath, nearly four times the legal limit.

The limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg, and those who blow over 400mcg will face criminal charges.