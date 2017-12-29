A whale has died after being stranded on Mahia Beach after a stormy night in Hawke's Bay.

About 100 people - including emergency services, Doc staff and onlookers - are at the scene.

Witness Roger Foley, who was staying at the holiday park across the road from the beach with his wife, said he first saw the animal about 7am and a crowd had already gathered around the creature.

"It's a bit of a sad scene really. It was a pretty sombre atmosphere because it's pretty clear it's stuck."

It had been stormy in the area last night, Foley told the Herald, with "very heavy seas" and high winds.

Department of Conservation (Doc) biodiversity ranger Jamie Quirk said the 18m sperm whale - believed to be male due to its size - died about 8.30am.

About 30 people are at Mahia Beach where a whale has become stranded. Photo / Roger Foley

Doc staff would move the carcass up the beach later and, along with the local iwi, would remove its jaw and teeth for cultural purposes, he said.

The whale would then be buried in the sand dunes.

It was unclear how the whale became stranded, but Quirk said it was in a poor condition and may have died of old age.

He told the Herald the area was known for beachings, though scientists weren't completely sure why.

Heavy seas may have contributed to the whale's stranding. Photo / Roger Foley

"Mahia is one of the regular whale stranding areas in New Zealand."

In February, a pygmy sperm whale stranded itself on Mahia Beach.

It was rescued by holiday-makers who refloated it and pushed it out to sea, according to a report by the Gisborne Herald.

Quirk said the sperm whale's carcass was "in a hole" in the beach and Doc staff were asking people at the scene to act responsibly and "control their children".

If people saw a stranded whale they should call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).