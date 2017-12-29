A 49-year old man has died after surfacing unconscious from a dive north of Auckland.

A distress signal was sent late yesterday when the man came to the surface in North Channel, just off Kawau Island.

Coastguard spokesman Hemi Manaena says Kawau Rescue was on the scene quickly and took the man to Vivian Bay on the island.

He says Westpac Rescue helicopter paramedics arrived and performed CPR on him for a time but couldn't revive him.

Manaena says the man had been having a day out on the water diving but he is unsure what exactly happened.

He says police took over after the man died.