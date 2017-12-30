A person is dead and another is injured after a truck rolled in the Far North this morning.

Police and St John were called to Far North Rd in Waiharara, north of Kaitaia, shortly before 8am.

The road forms part of State Highway 1.

Another person travelling in the truck had moderate injuries and was taken to Kaitaia Hospital.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said that the Kaitaia Rescue Tender attended the crash along with a local fire brigade.

One person died and another was injured in the crash north of Kaitaia.

When services first arrived at the scene the driver was still trapped and the tender team extricated him shortly after, the spokesman said.

Police said one lane of traffic was blocked and drivers were asked to take care and watch their speed near the scene.

Further information about possible diversions would be released shortly.

The summer holiday road toll period began on December 22 at 4pm, and ends at 6am on January 4.

This morning's crash means the road toll stands at eight.

Last year, 19 people lost their lives on New Zealand roads over the Christmas and New Year period. The youngest victim was 2-years-old.

More to come.