The Order of New Zealand

Ms Cassia Joy Coles (Joy Cowley), DCNZM, OBE, Featherston, for services to New Zealand

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion

Ms Rangimarie Naida Glavish, ONZM, JP, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community

The Honourable Annette Faye King, Wellington, for services as a Member of Parliament

Ms Denise Ann L'Estrange-Corbet, MNZM, Auckland, for services to fashion and the community

The Honourable Georgina Manunui te Heuheu, QSO, Auckland, for services to the State and Māori

Knights Companion

Mr Herbert John Te Kauru Clarke, CNZM, Lower Hutt, for services to Māori and heritage preservation

The Honourable Douglas John White, QC, Wellington, for services to the judiciary

Mr Bryan George Williams, CNZM, MBE, Auckland, for services to rugby

Bryan Williams. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Companions

The Honourable Dr Michael Edward Rainton Bassett, QSO, JP, Auckland, for services as a historian

Mr William Norman Birnie, Auckland, for services to governance, the arts and sport

Dr Garth Alan Carnaby, MNZM, Lincoln, for services to science and governance

The Honourable Peter Francis Dunne, Wellington, for services as a Member of Parliament

Dr Bess Manying Ip, ONZM, Auckland, for services to the Chinese community and education

Dr William Blair Rhodes Rolleston, Saint Andrews, for services to the farming industry

Ms Frances Valintine, Auckland, for services to education and the technology sector

Mr Graeme Paul Wheeler, Lower Hutt, for services to the State

Officers

Mr Neil Frank Bateup, Huntly, for services to agriculture and the community

Mr Donald James Best, Wellington, for services to music

Mr Colin Maungapohatu Bidois, Tauranga, for services to Māori

Mr Richard Boast, Wellington, for services to the law and Māori

Ms Rachel Jane Brown, Auckland, for services to sustainable business development

Mrs Rhana Jean Devenport, Auckland, for services to arts governance

Mrs Jeremy Jane Drummond, Auckland, for services to early childhood education

Detective Inspector Thomas John Fitzgerald, Australia, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mr Frederick John Graham, Waiuku, for services to Māori art

Mr John Norman Harrison, Lyttelton, for services to music and theatre

Dr Andrew Alexander Hill, Auckland, for services to endoluminal vascular repair

Dr Andrew Hugh Holden, Auckland, for services to endoluminal vascular repair

Mr Robin Michael Newton Hood, Auckland, for services to springboard and platform diving

Mr Robert Jan Jager, New Plymouth, for services to business and health and safety

Archdeacon William Tutepuaki Kaua, JP, Wellington, for services to Māori, education and the State

Mr Russell Kemp, Kaiwaka, for services to Māori

Ms Nicola Legat, Auckland, for services to the publishing industry

Dr James Malcolm Macpherson, Alexandra, for services to local government and the community

Mr Wetini Swainson Mitai-Ngatai, Rotorua, for services to Māori performing arts

Professor Edwin Arthur Mitchell, Auckland, for services to children's health

Ms Julia Morison, Christchurch, for services to visual arts

Ms Penelope Jane Mudford, Wellington, for services to arbitration and the primary industries sector

Ms Helen Mary Pollock, Auckland, for services to art, particularly sculpture

Ms Margarita Anna Robertson, Dunedin, for services to the fashion industry

Ms Helen Alison Robinson, for services to business, particularly the technology sector

Mr William Edward Speedy, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and watersports

Mr Peter John Turnbull, Whangarei, for services to aviation

Ms Sharon Wilson-Davis, Auckland, for services to the community

Ms Helene Wong, Auckland, for services to the arts and the Chinese community

Helene Wong.

Members

Mr Barry Charles Atkinson, Gisborne, for services to philanthropy and the community

Mr Bryce Robert Barnett, New Plymouth, for services to governance and philanthropy

Dr Judy Blakey, Auckland, for services to seniors

Mr Calven Dennis Bonney, Auckland, for services to the trucking industry and motorsport

Ms Elise Ruth Bradley, Canada, for services to music

Professor Barbara Brookes, Dunedin, for services to historical research and women

Ms Heather Marie Brunsdon, Napier, for services to dance

Mrs Sonia Claire Chambers, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities

Mr Nicholas John Cooper Chapman, Wairoa, for services to education and conservation

Mr Dugald Stuart Collie, Invercargill, for services to agriculture and education

Mr Allan David Cook, Marton, for services to river and drainage engineering

Mr Vernon John Dark, Kaiwaka, for services to business and education

Professor Sally Davenport, Wellington, for services to science

Ms Elizabeth Anne Dawson, Wellington, for services to sports governance

Ms Melanie Jane Donne, Whanganui, for services to training disability assistance dogs

Ms Jennifer Ellis, New Plymouth, for services to education

Ms Suzanne Louise Ellison, Waikouaiti, for services to Māori, the arts and governance

Ms Virginia Mary Goldblatt, Palmerston North, for services to arbitration and mediation

Mr John Leslie Gow, Auckland, for services to art

Dr John Clive Guthrie, Dunedin, for services to education and sport

Mr Denis Louis Hartley, Ohope Beach, for services to aviation and rescue services

Dr Palatasa Havea, Palmerston North, for services to the Pacific community and the dairy industry

Associate Professor Michael John Hilton, Dunedin, for services to conservation

Mr Noel Harold Selwyn Hyde, Rotorua, for services to wildlife conservation and research taxidermy

Dr John Stephen Kay, Auckland, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Ms Nita Carol Knight, Nelson, for services to business and the community

Mr Gary Keith Langsford, Auckland, for services to art

Dr Renee Wen-Wei Liang, Auckland, for services to the arts

Mr John Leslie Mace, Auckland, for services to swimming

Ms Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Dunedin, for services to Māori and health

Mr Paul McArdle, Havelock North, for services to cycling and the community

Ms Maxine Huirangi Grace Moana-Tuwhangai, Ngaruawahia, for services to governance and Māori

Emeritus Professor Roger Ian Moltzen, Hamilton, for services to education

Mr Cameron Cooper Moore, Christchurch, for services to the manufacturing industry and the community

Dr Camille Elizabeth Anne Nakhid, Auckland, for services to ethnic communities and education

Dr Suitafa Deborah Ryan Nicholson (Debbie Ryan), Wellington, for services to the Pacific community and health

Mr Hare Paniora, Auckland, for services to Māori and education

Mr Neville Douglas Peat, Dunedin, for services to conservation

Mr Bruce Picot, Nelson, for services to business

Mr Paul Ferrier Pritchett, Lyttelton, for services to yachting and the community

Ms Lisa Marie Reihana, Auckland, for services to art

Lisa Reihana.

Ms Sarah Mihiroa Reo, Havelock North, for services to Māori and education

Professor Kabini Fa'ari Sanga, Wellington, for services to education and the Pacific community

Father Barry Scannell, Wellington, for services to the community and heritage preservation

Mr Lloyd Owen Scott, Wellington, for services to broadcasting, theatre and television

Mr Philip James Sherry, JP, Papamoa, for services to local government and broadcasting

Mr Nigel Dean Skelt, Invercargill, for services to badminton

Senior Constable Russell Hadden Smith, Blenheim, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Ms Fiona Angeline Southorn, One Tree Point, for services to sport, particularly cycling

Ms Susan Marie Stanaway, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and the community

Mr Mark James Stewart, Darfield, for services to the community and sport

Dr David Collins Tipene-Leach, Napier, for services to Māori and health

Ms Petrina Marie Togi-Sa'ena, Auckland, for services to Pacific music

Ms Maureen Vida Truman, Greymouth, for services to education

Mrs Pania Tyson-Nathan, Porirua, for services to Māori and business

Mr Graeme Richard Wallis, Christchurch, for services to music

Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, JP, Papakura, for services to Māori, the arts and education

Honorary members

Mrs Valeti Finau, Auckland, for services to education and the Pacific community

Mr Noriyuki Inoue, Japan, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations

Mr Charles Enoka Kiata, Waitakere, for services to the Pacific community

Dr Rudolf Hendrik Kleinpaste, Christchurch, for services to entomology, conservation and entertainment

Mr Alan Patrick McCarthy, Ireland, for services to New Zealand-Ireland relations

Queen's Service Order

Companions

The Honourable Kerry James Borrows, Hawera, for services as a Member of Parliament

Mr Michael Joseph Brown, Lower Hutt, for services to governance

The Honourable David Richard Cunliffe, Auckland, for services as a Member of Parliament

Ms Jane Louise Drumm, Auckland, for services to victims of domestic violence

Mr Robert John Fowler, Auckland, for services to the community

Mrs Raewyn Christine Fox, Porirua, for services to family budgeting services and the community

The Right Honourable Sir Christopher Edward Wollaston MacKenzie Geidt, The Lord Geidt, GCVO, KCB, OBE, UK, for services as Private Secretary to The Queen of New Zealand

Mr David Smol, Wellington, for services to the State

Mr William Lindsay Tisch, JP, Matamata, for services as a Member of Parliament

Ms Evelyn Marion Weir, Hamilton, for services to seniors and the community

Queen's Service Medal

Mrs Foumana Alene-Tumataiki, Auckland, for services to the Niue community and education

Mr Ian Rodney Anderson, JP, Luggate, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community

Mrs Shona Evelyn Andrell, Christchurch, for services to the stroke community

Mr Ray Raman Annamalai, JP, Auckland, for services to the community and Tamil culture

Mr Ian Hector Argyle, Palmerston North, for services to outdoor recreation and conservation

Mrs Anne Elizabeth Ellen Darby Barnett, Christchurch, for services to health education

Mr Aidan Bennett, Auckland, for services to the community

Ms Raewyn Teresa Bhana, JP, Drury, for services to the community

Mrs Diane Margaret Brown, Ngaruawahia, for services to the community and sport

Mrs Carrol Eileen Browne, Fox Glacier, for services to the community

Mr John Alban Bull, Coromandel, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Donald Harvey Cameron, Christchurch, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Daniel Christopher Clinton Corry, Leeston, for services to the community

Mr Philip John Craigie, Dunedin, for services to music

Mr Ian Morrice Dick, JP, Napier, for services to the community and local government

Ms Frances Ina Diver, Alexandra, for services to the community

Mrs Elizabeth Medwin Eastman, Parapara, for services to the arts and the community

Reverend Matiu Nohokau Eru, Hastings, for services to Māori and education

Mr Neil Murray Falconer, JP, Rangiora, for services to the community and broadcasting

Mr Roderick George Farrow, Whakatane, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry

Mrs Kathleen Patricia Fletcher, Waipukurau, for services to music, science education, and the community

Mrs Lynnette Flowers, Hamilton, for services to the community

Mr Bruce Arrol Gordon, Ngatea, for services to local government and the community

Mrs Lesley Elizabeth Gordon, OStJ, Ngatea, for services to the community

Mr Parshotam Govind, Auckland, for services to the Indian community

Mr Leslie John Graham, Masterton, for services to brass bands

Mrs Kathleen Isobel Greenwood, Wellsford, for services to the community

Mr Alfred Warwick Grimmer, Dunedin, for services as a charity auctioneer and to the community

Dr Jean Morag Hardy, Auckland, for services to paediatrics and the community

Mrs Joan Colwyn Howse, Whangarei, for services to women and the community

Mrs Melissa Genevieve Compton Jebson, Darfield, for services to agriculture and the community

Mr Michael John Mason Keefe, JP, Rotorua, for services to the community

Mr Graham Arthur Keep, Oamaru, for services to Scouting and the community

Mrs Myra Larcombe, Opua, for services to swimming

Mr Brian Robert Le Prou, Opunake, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Ms Lorraine Melville Logan, Christchurch, for services to music

Mr Filipo Lui, Lower Hutt, for services to the Tokelauan community

Mrs Thelma Margaret Luxton, Waitara, for services to the community and cricket

Mr Daniel Walmar Lyders, Outram, for services to conservation and forestry

Mrs Hinekakaho Averill Manuel-Kohn, Wairoa, for services to the community and Māori

Mrs Margaret Ann Miles, JP, Auckland, for services to local government and the community

Mrs Margaret Emily Morrish, Lincoln, for services to heritage preservation

Mr Hardie Gary Murdoch, Dargaville, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr James William Nicholas, Blenheim, for services to sport and the community

Mrs Diane Patricia Nutsford, Timaru, for services to people with Alzheimer's and dementia

Mrs Inga Nu'u, JP Auckland, for services to the community

Ms Teresea Olsen, Lower Hutt, for services to Māori and health

Mr Sepal Channa Ranasinghe, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community

Mr Philip Ian Smith, Tongariro National Park, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Arthur James Snedden, Waiuku, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Patricia Mary Stafford-Bush, JP, Auckland, for services to the community

Mrs Julie Patricia Syme, Kaikoura, for services to the community

Mr Ross Murray Thorby, Auckland, for services to the community

Mrs Mii Hinarere I Te Poerava Tupangaia, JP, Lower Hutt, for services to the Cook Islands community

Mr Alan George Turner, Tauranga, for services to the game of bridge

Ms Jillian Marie Walker, Rotorua, for services to art and children

Mrs Cynthia Ruth Ward, Hamilton, for services to nursing and children's health

Reverend Rereamanu Patana Wihapi, Te Puke, for services to Māori

Mr Richard Francis Williams, Lower Hutt, for services to the State

Mrs Lyndsay Stanton Wright, Greytown, for services to swimming

Honorary Queen's Service Medal

Mrs Sereana Comeke Phillipps, Masterton, for services to the Fijian community

NZ Distinguished Service Decoration

The NZ Defence Force

Squadron Leader Rhys Lloyd Evans, for services to the NZ Defence Force