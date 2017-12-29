The Order of New Zealand
Ms Cassia Joy Coles (Joy Cowley), DCNZM, OBE, Featherston, for services to New Zealand
The New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion
Ms Rangimarie Naida Glavish, ONZM, JP, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community
The Honourable Annette Faye King, Wellington, for services as a Member of Parliament
Ms Denise Ann L'Estrange-Corbet, MNZM, Auckland, for services to fashion and the community
The Honourable Georgina Manunui te Heuheu, QSO, Auckland, for services to the State and Māori
Knights Companion
Mr Herbert John Te Kauru Clarke, CNZM, Lower Hutt, for services to Māori and heritage preservation
The Honourable Douglas John White, QC, Wellington, for services to the judiciary
Mr Bryan George Williams, CNZM, MBE, Auckland, for services to rugby
Companions
The Honourable Dr Michael Edward Rainton Bassett, QSO, JP, Auckland, for services as a historian
Mr William Norman Birnie, Auckland, for services to governance, the arts and sport
Dr Garth Alan Carnaby, MNZM, Lincoln, for services to science and governance
The Honourable Peter Francis Dunne, Wellington, for services as a Member of Parliament
Dr Bess Manying Ip, ONZM, Auckland, for services to the Chinese community and education
Dr William Blair Rhodes Rolleston, Saint Andrews, for services to the farming industry
Ms Frances Valintine, Auckland, for services to education and the technology sector
Mr Graeme Paul Wheeler, Lower Hutt, for services to the State
Officers
Mr Neil Frank Bateup, Huntly, for services to agriculture and the community
Mr Donald James Best, Wellington, for services to music
Mr Colin Maungapohatu Bidois, Tauranga, for services to Māori
Mr Richard Boast, Wellington, for services to the law and Māori
Ms Rachel Jane Brown, Auckland, for services to sustainable business development
Mrs Rhana Jean Devenport, Auckland, for services to arts governance
Mrs Jeremy Jane Drummond, Auckland, for services to early childhood education
Detective Inspector Thomas John Fitzgerald, Australia, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Mr Frederick John Graham, Waiuku, for services to Māori art
Mr John Norman Harrison, Lyttelton, for services to music and theatre
Dr Andrew Alexander Hill, Auckland, for services to endoluminal vascular repair
Dr Andrew Hugh Holden, Auckland, for services to endoluminal vascular repair
Mr Robin Michael Newton Hood, Auckland, for services to springboard and platform diving
Mr Robert Jan Jager, New Plymouth, for services to business and health and safety
Archdeacon William Tutepuaki Kaua, JP, Wellington, for services to Māori, education and the State
Mr Russell Kemp, Kaiwaka, for services to Māori
Ms Nicola Legat, Auckland, for services to the publishing industry
Dr James Malcolm Macpherson, Alexandra, for services to local government and the community
Mr Wetini Swainson Mitai-Ngatai, Rotorua, for services to Māori performing arts
Professor Edwin Arthur Mitchell, Auckland, for services to children's health
Ms Julia Morison, Christchurch, for services to visual arts
Ms Penelope Jane Mudford, Wellington, for services to arbitration and the primary industries sector
Ms Helen Mary Pollock, Auckland, for services to art, particularly sculpture
Ms Margarita Anna Robertson, Dunedin, for services to the fashion industry
Ms Helen Alison Robinson, for services to business, particularly the technology sector
Mr William Edward Speedy, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and watersports
Mr Peter John Turnbull, Whangarei, for services to aviation
Ms Sharon Wilson-Davis, Auckland, for services to the community
Ms Helene Wong, Auckland, for services to the arts and the Chinese community
Members
Mr Barry Charles Atkinson, Gisborne, for services to philanthropy and the community
Mr Bryce Robert Barnett, New Plymouth, for services to governance and philanthropy
Dr Judy Blakey, Auckland, for services to seniors
Mr Calven Dennis Bonney, Auckland, for services to the trucking industry and motorsport
Ms Elise Ruth Bradley, Canada, for services to music
Professor Barbara Brookes, Dunedin, for services to historical research and women
Ms Heather Marie Brunsdon, Napier, for services to dance
Mrs Sonia Claire Chambers, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities
Mr Nicholas John Cooper Chapman, Wairoa, for services to education and conservation
Mr Dugald Stuart Collie, Invercargill, for services to agriculture and education
Mr Allan David Cook, Marton, for services to river and drainage engineering
Mr Vernon John Dark, Kaiwaka, for services to business and education
Professor Sally Davenport, Wellington, for services to science
Ms Elizabeth Anne Dawson, Wellington, for services to sports governance
Ms Melanie Jane Donne, Whanganui, for services to training disability assistance dogs
Ms Jennifer Ellis, New Plymouth, for services to education
Ms Suzanne Louise Ellison, Waikouaiti, for services to Māori, the arts and governance
Ms Virginia Mary Goldblatt, Palmerston North, for services to arbitration and mediation
Mr John Leslie Gow, Auckland, for services to art
Dr John Clive Guthrie, Dunedin, for services to education and sport
Mr Denis Louis Hartley, Ohope Beach, for services to aviation and rescue services
Dr Palatasa Havea, Palmerston North, for services to the Pacific community and the dairy industry
Associate Professor Michael John Hilton, Dunedin, for services to conservation
Mr Noel Harold Selwyn Hyde, Rotorua, for services to wildlife conservation and research taxidermy
Dr John Stephen Kay, Auckland, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Ms Nita Carol Knight, Nelson, for services to business and the community
Mr Gary Keith Langsford, Auckland, for services to art
Dr Renee Wen-Wei Liang, Auckland, for services to the arts
Mr John Leslie Mace, Auckland, for services to swimming
Ms Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Dunedin, for services to Māori and health
Mr Paul McArdle, Havelock North, for services to cycling and the community
Ms Maxine Huirangi Grace Moana-Tuwhangai, Ngaruawahia, for services to governance and Māori
Emeritus Professor Roger Ian Moltzen, Hamilton, for services to education
Mr Cameron Cooper Moore, Christchurch, for services to the manufacturing industry and the community
Dr Camille Elizabeth Anne Nakhid, Auckland, for services to ethnic communities and education
Dr Suitafa Deborah Ryan Nicholson (Debbie Ryan), Wellington, for services to the Pacific community and health
Mr Hare Paniora, Auckland, for services to Māori and education
Mr Neville Douglas Peat, Dunedin, for services to conservation
Mr Bruce Picot, Nelson, for services to business
Mr Paul Ferrier Pritchett, Lyttelton, for services to yachting and the community
Ms Lisa Marie Reihana, Auckland, for services to art
Ms Sarah Mihiroa Reo, Havelock North, for services to Māori and education
Professor Kabini Fa'ari Sanga, Wellington, for services to education and the Pacific community
Father Barry Scannell, Wellington, for services to the community and heritage preservation
Mr Lloyd Owen Scott, Wellington, for services to broadcasting, theatre and television
Mr Philip James Sherry, JP, Papamoa, for services to local government and broadcasting
Mr Nigel Dean Skelt, Invercargill, for services to badminton
Senior Constable Russell Hadden Smith, Blenheim, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
Ms Fiona Angeline Southorn, One Tree Point, for services to sport, particularly cycling
Ms Susan Marie Stanaway, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and the community
Mr Mark James Stewart, Darfield, for services to the community and sport
Dr David Collins Tipene-Leach, Napier, for services to Māori and health
Ms Petrina Marie Togi-Sa'ena, Auckland, for services to Pacific music
Ms Maureen Vida Truman, Greymouth, for services to education
Mrs Pania Tyson-Nathan, Porirua, for services to Māori and business
Mr Graeme Richard Wallis, Christchurch, for services to music
Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, JP, Papakura, for services to Māori, the arts and education
Honorary members
Mrs Valeti Finau, Auckland, for services to education and the Pacific community
Mr Noriyuki Inoue, Japan, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations
Mr Charles Enoka Kiata, Waitakere, for services to the Pacific community
Dr Rudolf Hendrik Kleinpaste, Christchurch, for services to entomology, conservation and entertainment
Mr Alan Patrick McCarthy, Ireland, for services to New Zealand-Ireland relations
Queen's Service Order
Companions
The Honourable Kerry James Borrows, Hawera, for services as a Member of Parliament
Mr Michael Joseph Brown, Lower Hutt, for services to governance
The Honourable David Richard Cunliffe, Auckland, for services as a Member of Parliament
Ms Jane Louise Drumm, Auckland, for services to victims of domestic violence
Mr Robert John Fowler, Auckland, for services to the community
Mrs Raewyn Christine Fox, Porirua, for services to family budgeting services and the community
The Right Honourable Sir Christopher Edward Wollaston MacKenzie Geidt, The Lord Geidt, GCVO, KCB, OBE, UK, for services as Private Secretary to The Queen of New Zealand
Mr David Smol, Wellington, for services to the State
Mr William Lindsay Tisch, JP, Matamata, for services as a Member of Parliament
Ms Evelyn Marion Weir, Hamilton, for services to seniors and the community
Queen's Service Medal
Mrs Foumana Alene-Tumataiki, Auckland, for services to the Niue community and education
Mr Ian Rodney Anderson, JP, Luggate, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community
Mrs Shona Evelyn Andrell, Christchurch, for services to the stroke community
Mr Ray Raman Annamalai, JP, Auckland, for services to the community and Tamil culture
Mr Ian Hector Argyle, Palmerston North, for services to outdoor recreation and conservation
Mrs Anne Elizabeth Ellen Darby Barnett, Christchurch, for services to health education
Mr Aidan Bennett, Auckland, for services to the community
Ms Raewyn Teresa Bhana, JP, Drury, for services to the community
Mrs Diane Margaret Brown, Ngaruawahia, for services to the community and sport
Mrs Carrol Eileen Browne, Fox Glacier, for services to the community
Mr John Alban Bull, Coromandel, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mr Donald Harvey Cameron, Christchurch, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Daniel Christopher Clinton Corry, Leeston, for services to the community
Mr Philip John Craigie, Dunedin, for services to music
Mr Ian Morrice Dick, JP, Napier, for services to the community and local government
Ms Frances Ina Diver, Alexandra, for services to the community
Mrs Elizabeth Medwin Eastman, Parapara, for services to the arts and the community
Reverend Matiu Nohokau Eru, Hastings, for services to Māori and education
Mr Neil Murray Falconer, JP, Rangiora, for services to the community and broadcasting
Mr Roderick George Farrow, Whakatane, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry
Mrs Kathleen Patricia Fletcher, Waipukurau, for services to music, science education, and the community
Mrs Lynnette Flowers, Hamilton, for services to the community
Mr Bruce Arrol Gordon, Ngatea, for services to local government and the community
Mrs Lesley Elizabeth Gordon, OStJ, Ngatea, for services to the community
Mr Parshotam Govind, Auckland, for services to the Indian community
Mr Leslie John Graham, Masterton, for services to brass bands
Mrs Kathleen Isobel Greenwood, Wellsford, for services to the community
Mr Alfred Warwick Grimmer, Dunedin, for services as a charity auctioneer and to the community
Dr Jean Morag Hardy, Auckland, for services to paediatrics and the community
Mrs Joan Colwyn Howse, Whangarei, for services to women and the community
Mrs Melissa Genevieve Compton Jebson, Darfield, for services to agriculture and the community
Mr Michael John Mason Keefe, JP, Rotorua, for services to the community
Mr Graham Arthur Keep, Oamaru, for services to Scouting and the community
Mrs Myra Larcombe, Opua, for services to swimming
Mr Brian Robert Le Prou, Opunake, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Ms Lorraine Melville Logan, Christchurch, for services to music
Mr Filipo Lui, Lower Hutt, for services to the Tokelauan community
Mrs Thelma Margaret Luxton, Waitara, for services to the community and cricket
Mr Daniel Walmar Lyders, Outram, for services to conservation and forestry
Mrs Hinekakaho Averill Manuel-Kohn, Wairoa, for services to the community and Māori
Mrs Margaret Ann Miles, JP, Auckland, for services to local government and the community
Mrs Margaret Emily Morrish, Lincoln, for services to heritage preservation
Mr Hardie Gary Murdoch, Dargaville, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr James William Nicholas, Blenheim, for services to sport and the community
Mrs Diane Patricia Nutsford, Timaru, for services to people with Alzheimer's and dementia
Mrs Inga Nu'u, JP Auckland, for services to the community
Ms Teresea Olsen, Lower Hutt, for services to Māori and health
Mr Sepal Channa Ranasinghe, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community
Mr Philip Ian Smith, Tongariro National Park, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Arthur James Snedden, Waiuku, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mrs Patricia Mary Stafford-Bush, JP, Auckland, for services to the community
Mrs Julie Patricia Syme, Kaikoura, for services to the community
Mr Ross Murray Thorby, Auckland, for services to the community
Mrs Mii Hinarere I Te Poerava Tupangaia, JP, Lower Hutt, for services to the Cook Islands community
Mr Alan George Turner, Tauranga, for services to the game of bridge
Ms Jillian Marie Walker, Rotorua, for services to art and children
Mrs Cynthia Ruth Ward, Hamilton, for services to nursing and children's health
Reverend Rereamanu Patana Wihapi, Te Puke, for services to Māori
Mr Richard Francis Williams, Lower Hutt, for services to the State
Mrs Lyndsay Stanton Wright, Greytown, for services to swimming
Honorary Queen's Service Medal
Mrs Sereana Comeke Phillipps, Masterton, for services to the Fijian community
NZ Distinguished Service Decoration
The NZ Defence Force
Squadron Leader Rhys Lloyd Evans, for services to the NZ Defence Force