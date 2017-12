If you're on your way to Whitianga, expect delays.

Police say traffic is building on the Tairua Whitianga Rd after a grass fire brought down power lines.

The lines were blocking the road between Tapu Coroglen Rd and Topps Rd.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the road is cleared.

Meanwhile, Powerco's website says the power is out at 121 properties in the Whitianga suburb of Kaimarama as of 6.18pm. It was expected to be restored by 10.30pm.