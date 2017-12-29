We brought home the America's Cup, turned L&P into an iceblock and watched Lorde's new album hit No 1 on the Billboard charts — but you can't win 'em all.

After a topsy-turvy year filled with politics, sport, the death of First Cat Paddles and everything in between, we pay tribute to the things Kiwis lost and farewelled in 2017.

It was a dramatic year in politics with National's nine-year grip on power coming to an end as Queenmaker Winston Peters chose Labour to take the reins as New Zealand's next Government.

Soon after Jacinda Ardern was sworn in as Prime Minister, her cat Paddles died after being hit by a car. The news spread globally and even Japan's Premier, Shinzo Abe, passed on his commiserations.

The ginger First Cat of New Zealand had earlier gained global media attention after nearly derailing Ardern's call with United States President Donald Trump with a loud miaow and being the subject of a parody Twitter account set up in its name.

Meanwhile, the National Party was found guilty of breaching copyright and ordered to pay $600,000 for using the Eminem track Lose Yourself for a 2014 election ad.

Up to 80,000 litres of fuel was lost when it leaked on to a Northland farm after the pipeline that runs from Marsden Pt to South Auckland was damaged. The leak left Auckland Airport dealing with scores of delayed and cancelled flights.

In sports news, after a tremendous build-up, the All Blacks had to settle for a series draw against the Lions.

Sonny Bill Williams in his Plunket-sponsored jersey after he refused to wear kit that promoted banks due to his Muslim beliefs.

Rival captains Kieran Read and Sam Warburton shared the job of lifting the trophy after the final test, which left us with an image of the pair negotiating a week-on, week-off custody schedule in the changing rooms.

And many rugby fans and pundits who wrote off the Lions' hopes before the tour were left to eat a large serving of humble pie.

Meanwhile, Sonny Bill Williams lost the BNZ and Investec logos from his Blues Jersey because his Muslim beliefs don't allow him to promote banks. The Blues midfielder made headlines around the world after making the decision to cover up the BNZ logo on his collar during a game against the Highlanders in April. It was later replaced with a symbol of children's charity Plunket.

In what was a loss for some but a win for many, Cadbury axed Cherry Ripes from its Roses boxed chocolates in May. The bar — loathed by many — was replaced with Dark Mocha and crowd-favourite Salted Caramel.

Mike Hosking and Toni Street wrapped up the year's losses by announcing their departure from TVNZ's Seven Sharp — Hosking following his co-host after she decided to leave and spend more time with family.

Hosking will continue to host Newstalk ZB's breakfast show, while Street will continue on The Hits breakfast radio with Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace.