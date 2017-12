Four people have been injured in a fire at a Christchurch hospital.

St John said they were called to a fire incident in Hillmorton Hospital at 3.50pm.

Hillmorton Hospital is the main site for Specialist Mental Health Services in Canterbury.

Four people were treated and transported to Christchurch Hospital in moderate condition, St John said.

Advertisement

Three of the injured people are reportedly staff members.

Fire and Emergency are not making any comment on the fire.