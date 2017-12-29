Police are appealing for help identifying a man who may have information about a number of burglaries in Nelson.

Police said the burglaries had taken place in the last week with the latest on December 27 and they needed to talk to the man because they believed he could help with inquiries.

The man is 178cm in height and has a moustache. Photo / NZ Police

Police said the man appeared to be in his late 30s to early 40s, of medium build, 178cm in height and has a moustache.

In the security image he was wearing a baseball cap with Jack Daniels written on it, a polo shirt with the Six Nations rugby emblem on it and appeared to have a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was wearing a Jack Daniels cap. Photo / NZ Police

If anyone has any information that could assist with inquiries they are encouraged to call the Nelson Police Tactical Crime Unit on (03) 545 8960 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.