A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is adding to holiday travel woes as traffic begins to build in the area.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays on the bridge after an earlier accident.

Northbound traffic will be delayed heading from Wellington St through Victoria Park tunnel.

Due to an earlier crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, expect delays from Wellington Street through Victoria Park Tunnel. ^LB — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 29, 2017

Traffic is also building in Coromandel where firefighters and police are dealing with the aftermath of a grass fire.

A queue is starting to grow outside the Coroglen Tavern and drivers are being asked by police to avoid Tairua Whitianga Rd.

Following the earlier fire, power lines are down and blocking the road, near Tapu Coroglen Road and Topps Road, police said.

Cars are being diverted through a paddock away from the power lines.

Earlier today, people driving to Rhythm and Vines near Gisborne experienced major delays as hundreds of cars sat bumper to bumper.

Police warned motorists of a traffic stretch as long as 5km that has been caused by heavy traffic volumes in the area.

They asked motorists to avoid the area where possible and that anyone using the road should expect long delays.

Earlier in the day a queue of traffic stretching 23km along the Kapiti Coast had reached its peak just before 1pm, but the NZTA traffic maps now showed the area was much lighter.

The congestion was so bad on State Highway 1 between Paraparaumu and Otaki that the northbound passing lane was closed.

Drivers were warned to expect 35-minute delays on the stretch of road, more than double the time it would normally take to travel the distance when the traffic is free-flowing.

The passing lanes are expected to be reopened about 8pm, but until then drivers are told to take care.

SH1 KAPITI COAST UPDATE 10:30AM



Due to an earlier crash (now clear) at Te Horo there are delays northbound from Peka Peka to Te Horo. Allow extra time if you're heading north. ^LChttps://t.co/roq7PQgrdM — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 28, 2017

The heaviest times for traffic

Auckland

SH1 Puhoi to Wellsford northbound: 10.30am to 6pm

SH1 Takanini southbound: 9.30am to 4.30pm and 10am to noon tomorrow

Whangarei

SH1 northbound: 4pm to 5pm

SH1 southbound: 10.30am to 12.30pm

Maramarua

SH2 northbound and southbound: 10.30am to 12.30pm today and tomorrow.

Katikati

SH2 westbound: 11am to 4.30pm and 10.30am to 5pm tomorrow.

Kapiti Coast

SH1 northbound: 9am to 1pm and 9.30am to 1pm tomorrow.

SH1 southbound: 10am to 6pm.

Blenheim

SH6 westbound: 10.30am to noon and 11.30am to 4pm tomorrow.

SH6 eastbound: 10am to noon tomorrow.



SH1 north and southbound: 10am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

Christchurch

SH1 Ashburton southbound: 10.30am to 1pm tomorrow.

SH1 Waimakariri: 10am to 11am today and tomorrow.

Queenstown

SH6 2pm to 3.30pm and 2.30pm and 3.30pm tomorrow.