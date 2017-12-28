Members of the public have been labelled "superstars" after they jumped in to help a sole female police officer who was being overpowered as she tried to arrest someone.

A photo shared on the Wellington District Police Facebook page shows a group of people and the officer gathered around somebody on the ground in central Wellington, across the road from the police station.

The post said the officer was by herself when she "found herself in a situation where she had to arrest someone of a much larger stature than her own".

"Nothing short of brave and courageous this officer is. She dealt with this as best she could but was clearly in need of a little assistance."

Advertisement

Sometimes a situation calls for action when you’re on your own. This was the case for this female officer. 👮🏻‍♀️ She... Posted by Wellington District Police on Thursday, 28 December 2017

It was then that a few members of the public who were "going about their business" saw the arrest unfolding.

"These members of the public pictured didn't bat an eyelid, they jumped in to assist this constable.

"They could clearly see she was overpowered and helped her till back-up arrived, which I assure you was seconds away.

"I don't know who you are, but you guys are superstars in my books," the poster wrote.

"So often we hear of people seeing something and doing nothing and unfortunately our officers are getting hurt all over the country just trying to do their jobs.

"Had these people not helped, how different could this situation have been?"

The police have asked anyone who knows who the Good Samaritans are to let them know.