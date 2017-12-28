A man riding his motorbike near Waihi collided with a car and had to be flown to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland yesterday because of a suspected spinal injury.

The 58-year-old suffered a neck injury in the crash on Wednesday and was flown to Tauranga Hospital, a Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

However, just after 3pm yesterday, the helicopter urgently flew him to Auckland for specialist treatment because of the suspected spinal injury.

"The rescue helicopter flew him on a rapid response flight to Middlemore Hospital for specialist treatment," the spokesperson said.