A "good Samaritan" helped keep things from getting out of hand in Porirua today when somebody set an ATM on fire.

Firefighters were called to the city centre about 5.30pm where the waste disposal unit of the ANZ ATM was smouldering away, station officer Paul Waite said.

"Some good Samaritan had put a couple of bottles of water in there to help stop it getting any worse," he said.

"It wasn't a big, raging fire or anything like that."

Waite said it was "not a good idea" to set a fire at the ATM, but said it was possible it could have been somebody carelessly dropping a cigarette butt in there, rather than an intentional act.

"People do some funny things."