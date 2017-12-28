A "good Samaritan" helped keep things from getting out of hand in Porirua today when somebody set an ATM on fire.

Jodie Clara saw flames coming out of the waste disposal unit at the city centre's ANZ ATM.

"A lot of people were standing around as they were rising," Clara said.

"A lady tipped her can of energy drink on to them to put them out. They did but smoke was still building, coming out of the hole.

Firefighter arrived on the scene to find the receipt box smoking. Photo/supplied

"The firemen pulled up just in time to drown it with their hose, then foam to make sure it was fully out."

Firefighters were called to the smouldering ATM about 5.30pm, station officer Paul Waite said.

"Some good Samaritan had put a couple of bottles of water in there to help stop it getting any worse," he said.

"It wasn't a big, raging fire or anything like that."

Waite said it was "not a good idea" to set a fire at the ATM, but said it was possible someome may have carelessly dropped a cigarette butt in there, rather than an intentional act.

"People do some funny things."