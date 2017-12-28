Police looking for a 21-year-old woman who was missing from Christchurch for a week say she has been found in Auckland.

Hornby resident Blessing Ielu was reported missing after last being seen on Thursday, 21 December.

She was found safe and well in Auckland, police said.

Canterbury Police are also concerned for the safety of Rebekah Schreuder who was last seen on Boxing Day in the suburb of Burnside.

A friend of the 24-year-old says she was on foot when she was last seen, wearing denim shorts and a white T-shirt.