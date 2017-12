Police are looking for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing from Christchurch for a week.

Hornby resident Blessing Ielu was last seen on Thursday, 21 December.

She is the second young woman missing from the city over the holidays.

Canterbury Police are looking for 21-year-old Blessing Ielu who is missing from the Hornby area. Blessing was last seen... Posted by Canterbury Police on Wednesday, 27 December 2017

Canterbury Police are also concerned for the safety of Rebekah Schreuder who was last seen on Boxing Day in the suburb of Burnside.

A friend of the 24-year-old says she was on foot when she was last seen, wearing denim shorts and a white T-shirt.