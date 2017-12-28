Holidaygoers heading south this afternoon from Auckland are dealing with heavy congestion thanks to a crash on the Southern Motorway.

The two-car collision happened under the Ellerslie-Panmure roundabout, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Police were called at 3.30pm to the crash, which is blocking the right-hand southbound lane and has left oil on the road, a spokeswoman said.

Ambulance and fire services are also at the scene. At least one person has been assessed by ambulance staff but their injuries were unknown at this stage, she said.

Advertisement

One car has been towed.