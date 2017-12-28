A search and rescue mission is under way in the Mt Aspiring National Park after a personal locator beacon was set off this afternoon.

A Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand spokeswoman said the personal locator beacon (PLB) was set off in the Rees Saddle area of the national park and one person had a suspected broken ankle.

The rescue is being co-ordinated from the Wanaka LandSAR office.

There was no other information available at this time, she said.

Advertisement

It is the second search and rescue mission in the Queenstown Lakes area today after another PLB was activated this morning.

A search and rescue team were called to Skippers Canyon to recover a person who had suffered head injuries.