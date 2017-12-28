A woman has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after being thrown from a car during a crash in rural Tauranga.

The single-car crash happened about 3.30pm on Te Matai Rd, about 2km east of State Highway 36 halfway between Tauranga and Rotorua.

The road was expected to stay closed until at least 7pm.

Police and firefighters at the scene said the car rolled and hit a power pole after losing control on a bend.

The rolled vehicle was partially blocking one lane but both were closed while emergency services remain at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders said the injured woman, aged 36, was a passenger and was thrown from the car in the crash, he said.

A police spokeswoman later confirmed there were seven people in the five-seater car when it crashed. The other six people escaped with minor or no injuries.

The police Serious Crash Unit was investigating. Early indications were that speed was a major factor.

Ngongotaha fire station officer Lance Taylor said two other people were injured and treated at the scene.

He said no-one was trapped in the vehicle when the fire service arrived.

Crews had attended from Tauranga, Greerton and Rotorua, as well as an operational support crew.

A reporter at the scene said a cordon had been established at the intersection with SH36 but traffic was still flowing on SH36. Traffic was being stopped from entering Te Matai Rd.