Smoke can be seen billowing from an upper floor of the Ibis Hotel in central Auckland.

People staying in the hotel have been evacuated. A couple from England were told to leave their 13th floor room because of smoke in the corridor.

They were told by hotel staff that it was possibly caused by someone cooking in their room.

A Fire and emergency spokesperson said the alert was sent out due to a kitchen fire on the 13th floor.

She said the blaze was extinguished by the hotel's sprinkler system.

Fifteen fire trucks were sent to the hotel, she said.

Wyndham St has been closed to traffic while emergency services deal with the fire. Two police cars were also at the scene.