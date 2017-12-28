Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe which was posing a threat to homes.

Eight fire trucks were sent to battle the fire when they were called around 1.20pm.

Three crews then remained on scene to cool down hotspots a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman Meghan Ruru said. All crews have now left the scene.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, 1News reported, although Ruru could not confirm that to the Herald.

She said an area of 80m by 30m was on fire before crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The fire broke out about 1.30pm at Kohuora Park. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Initially there was one fire engine at the scene, but fire crews called in reinforcement to help get the blaze under control.

A request for Police to evacuate nearby homes was called, but Ruru was unable to confirm if this was carried out.

A Lendenfeld Dr resident said emergency services had closed the street to battle the blaze.

Dark and heavy smoke, fanned by a strong breeze, was billowing into the sky.

The fire appeared to be in the swamp section of the reserve, the resident said.

Meanwhile a fire broke out on Esmonde Rd in Takapuna with Fire and Emergency Services called at 2.52pm.

Ruru said the incident was a grass fire on the roads median strip, a crew had the fire under control.