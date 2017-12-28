A newlywed husband lost - and found - his wedding ring in the tide at an Auckland beach just four days after getting married.

Julian Harrison was showing his new wife Rose Watson how easily his ring could come off his hand while swimming at Cheltenham beach on Boxing Day afternoon when his demonstration took an all too realistic turn.

The ring slipped off Harrison's finger and out of his grasp, floating through the water before disappearing in the sand.

Julian Harrison with his wife Rose Watson and their 2 year-old daughter Alice. Harrison lost his wedding ring in the tide at Cheltenham beach on Boxing Day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It was like everything happened in slow motion, Watson said.

"His face … he looked at me and just started diving. He was pretty worried."

What was a stressful situation became an experience reminding the couple of the kindness of strangers, as friends and family members helped them scour the sand for hours, marking out the spot and digging once the tide went out.

"If it was just Jules and I we would have been devastated," Watson said.

"But it actually turned out to be a pretty special day."

The couples' wedding celebrant put a call out on Facebook and passersby sent messages to groups asking locals to come help with the search.

Searchers - including passersby as well as family members - dig in the sand for Harrison's ring while the tide is out. Photo / Supplied

At one point during the search a rainbow came out - a good omen convincing Harrison he'd find his ring.

The next morning he returned at low tide with a metal detector borrowed from Auckland Zoo where Watson's sister works.

Sure enough, Harrison managed to retrieve the ring from the sand.

A rainbow appears over Cheltenham beach on the North Shore as searchers dig for Julian Harrison's missing wedding ring. Photo / Supplied

"I yelled at the top of my lungs and a dude came over and asked what I'd found.

"I said 'my wedding ring' and he was really stoked for me."

The couple, who have a 2-year-old daughter, Alice, were married in Auckland three days before Christmas after flying home from Melbourne where they relocated for work recently.

Julian Harrison with his wedding ring - safely on his finger again. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"It was great," Harrison said of the wedding.

"Everyone turned up and we had a great time."

Harrison said he still hadn't had the ring resized, but planned to get onto it soon.