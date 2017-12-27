A Waikato household and their treasured family pet escaped from a burning home early today.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Megan Ruru said fire broke out about 4.20am in a Tokoroa house.

Everyone inside the Dalmeny St property was able to get out but there were fears for the family's dog.

Firefighters managed to rescue the dog, said Ruru.

"The fire crews were looking after it until the occupants could come and get the dog," she said.

Fire investigators were now at the property to find out what caused the pre-dawn blaze.

Earlier in the night, fire tore through a pallet manufacturing factory in South Auckland.

Ruru said firefighters were called to Big Tuff Pallets in Wiri just after 1am.

At the height of the blaze five fire crews battled the flames.

One fire crew remained on site this morning dampening down hotspots.