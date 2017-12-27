Two men who fled police following a family harm incident in Meremere tonight have been arrested in South Auckland.

Police were called to the domestic incident just before 7.30pm at an address in the small Waikato town, according to a police spokeswoman.

"Two people fled the scene in a motor vehicle," she said.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police, who followed it until it stopped at an address in Wiri, South Auckland, around 8.15pm."

Two men, aged 38 and 39, were taken into police custody.

Meanwhile one person was assessed by ambulance staff in Meremere, and was reportedly in a moderate condition, she said.

Charges are not confirmed at this stage and enquiries are continuing.

Posts on a local social media page suggest one of the men involved may have been armed with a gun. Armed police are still knocking on doors in Meremere.

The police spokeswoman said the doorknocks were likely to be part of the ongoing enquiries and those involved had been taken into custody.