A lucky player from Levin will be ending 2017 with a big bang after winning $6.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The total prize is made up of $6m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Levin Lucky Lotto.

Tonight's win is the third Powerball scoop in December alone, following on from a Timaru winner taking home $7.25 million earlier this month.

A lucky Lotto player from Marlborough will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's draw through the MyLotto app.

Strike Four was won by two players in Auckland and New Plymouth, who each will take home $300,000.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Pak'N Save New Plymouth and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

