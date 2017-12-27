A Lower Hutt couple are so fed up with cars crashing through their fence they've lined their berm with huge concrete blocks.

Naenae residents Blair and Louise Ansell have had two cars crash through their fence this year - the second one only yesterday - so have put six two-tonne blocks along the berm for protection, Fairfax reported.

The recent crash happened in the early hours of Boxing Day while the family were sleeping.

About 1am a car lost control outside their house on the corner of Waddington Drive and Cole St and came flying through their fence, landing upside down in their front yard.

The crash happened not long after Ansell finished fixing the fence from the last time a car hit it, in January.

The couple have put six two-tonne concrete blocks outside their house for protection. Photo/Melissa Nightingale

"One is an [incident], twice you have a problem, but a third? Someone killed? Does it need to come to that?" He told Fairfax.

The couple went to the Hutt City Council for help after the first incident, but nothing has happened.

"I don't care what they do, they just need to slow these guys down. We didn't buy this house to have our kids hurt."

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace told Fairfax someone would speak to the family.

"We must be able to do something, whether it's traffic calming measures on the street or proper bollards ... that would stop a vehicle, we will certainly look at that," he said.

"So hopefully there will be a real positive end to it. But the main thing is none of the family are seriously hurt."