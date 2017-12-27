Auckland's Harbour Bridge has been reopened in both directions after a man was safely brought down from an overhead sign, causing significant traffic delays.

Emergency services attended the incident at the northern end of the bridge and closed lanes in both directions while dealing with the matter.



Police would not discuss the nature of the incident but photos from motorists showed a man had scaled an overhead sign near the Stafford Rd side of the bridge.

Fire, police and ambulance staff safely brought the man down from the sign. A police spokeswoman said she did not believe any arrests had been made following the incident.

Fire and ambulance crew bring down #aucklandharbourbridge gantry climber safely. Traffic now starting to flow again. pic.twitter.com/0ZFDZQ1Y7P — Russell Baillie (@Russell_Baillie) December 27, 2017

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed on the bridge and police asked drivers to use the Northwestern motorway instead.

The NZTA advised north- and south-bound traffic should avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring Route.

UPDATE 5.40PM

Traffic in both directions is advised to use the Western Ring Route. Northbound via SH20, SH16 and SH18. Southbound via SH18 and SH16. ^LB



https://t.co/lMNXqAB5ah — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 27, 2017

Motorists were seen driving the wrong way up Curran St, a one-way road that joins the northbound lanes from Ponsonby.

Police asked motorists to exercise patience.