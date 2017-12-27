Fires at two schools in Mount Maunganui have kept emergency services busy this afternoon.

A 111 call alerted the Fire Service to a fire at Arataki School at 4.10pm.

Firefighters had to force entry into a classroom to get to the fire, a Fire Service spokesman said.

He said the fire was now extinguished and was contained in one classroom.

The Fire Service was alerted to a fire at Arataki School at 4.10pm. Photo / George Novak

A fire investigator was responding to the incident to ascertain the cause, the spokesman said.

Residents were gathered outside the school watching and at least four fire trucks and four police cars responded.

Both the Fire Service and the police responded to the fire at Arataki School. Photo / George Novak

At least four fire trucks and four police cars responded to the fire at Arataki School. Photo / George Novak

Less than half an hour earlier, a firefighter could be seen in a skip bin at Mount Maunganui Intermediate.

A reporter at the scene said it looked like a minor rubbish fire.

Excited children were gathered nearby and one fire truck was in attendance.

Smoke could be seen coming from the skip bin.

Smoke could be seen coming from the skip bin at Mount Maunganui Intermediate. Photo / George Novak