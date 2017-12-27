North Shore Police are looking for information on two service medals that were stolen from a home in Oteha.

The service medals, along with some personal items and jewellery, were stolen during a burglary on Ponderosa Drive, Oteha, on December 7 between 1.45pm and 6pm.

A post on the North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police Facebook page said despite three weeks having passed since the incident, the medals have not been located and police are asking the public for help locating them.

"As you can imagine these are of significant sentimental value to the owner and we are really keen to get them back," the post read.

Detective Sergeant Dean Miles said the incident was one of a few burglaries that have taken place in the Oteha Valley area in the past two to three weeks.

He said two individuals had been arrested in relation to other incidents in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Dean Miles on 021 191 4192 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.