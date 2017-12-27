A man has been taken to hospital following an incident at Vodafone Speedway Western Springs on Boxing Day.

St John Ambulance was called to the speedway at around 9pm, where the United Truck Parts Boxing Day races were being held, and took the patient - who suffered head injuries - to Auckland City Hospital.

"St John's event staff gave immediate treatment and called for an ambulance," spokeswoman Susan Robinson-Derus said.

"We got there at 9.06pm and transported the patient, who was in moderate condition, to Auckland Hospital."

She confirmed the patient had head injuries but said she would not make any further comments.

The Herald understands the injuries were caused by a clump of clay that flew over the safety fence and hitting the man on the head.

The event organisers has been contacted for comments.