Six people have been taken to hospital following a crash in South Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said seven ambulances attended a crash in Goodwood Heights about 6pm and six patients had subsequently been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Three of those patients were in a serious condition, two had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.

Police confirmed there had been a vehicle collision on Redoubt Rd, with road closures in place.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the incident was a two car crash where hydraulic cutting gear had to be used to remove people from the vehicles.

More to come.