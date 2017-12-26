The body of a man has been recovered at Golden Bay following earlier reports of a missing fisherman in the area.

The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ received an alert from a personal beacon shortly before 3pm today.

Police said tonight the body of 49-year-old Mark Noel Salmons, of Queenstown, has been found.

"Emergency services received a number of calls just before 3pm today reporting that a man had got into trouble while fishing at Golden Bay, Tasman District,'' a spokeswoman said.

"Unfortunately, Mr Salmons' body was recovered from the water by emergency services shortly afterwards.''

Members of the police and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter helped with the search.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.