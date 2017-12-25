Police are looking for a man who indecently assaulted a stranger on a Porirua walkway.

The female victim was on the walkway between Staysail Place and Omapere St in Whitby about 9pm on December 23 when the man attacked her, police said.

The victim didn't know the man.

He is described as tall, of thin build, and was wearing black sweat pants, a coloured bandanna and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said they understood the community concern about the assault and assured locals they were taking the attack seriously.